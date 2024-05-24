Ricciardo reveals Horner 'jealousy' conversation at previous race
Ricciardo reveals Horner 'jealousy' conversation at previous race
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his frustration at being forced to watch last season's Monaco Grand Prix from the sidelines, but revealed a conversation with his Red Bull team boss.
After leaving McLaren in 2022, the eight-time Formula 1 race-winner joined Red Bull as a third driver, four years after leaving the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.
READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
The Australian finally got his opportunity to return to the F1 grid last season, replacing Nyck de Vries at RB, but he has struggled to replicate the kind of form which saw him clinch a stunning victory at the iconic circuit back in 2018.
With his contract set to expire at the end of this campaign, the pressure is firmly on the 34-year-old to pick up performances in pursuit of a coveted seat in 2025.
A sensational performance in the Miami Sprint Race delivered a fourth-place finish - and his first points of the season - but it has been an otherwise frustrating campaign, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently getting the better of him.
Australian excited to 'push car to the limit' again
Ricciardo is well-aware Monaco provides another opportunity to show he still has what it takes to perform at the top level, and has revealed his excitement on his return to the principality.
Speaking to media including GPFans, he admitted he was 'jealous' watching his colleagues experience 'one of life's greatest experiences' as they around the streets of Monaco last season.
He said: "I remember standing with Christian Horner, maybe at the start of quali, and he said ‘you’re missing this, aren’t you?’
"And I said ‘yeah, I’m really jealous right now of these guys about to go out’.
"The feeling of driving round here and having the opportunity to push a car to the limit is just awesomely scary, beautiful and insane and intense - it’s like one of life’s greatest experiences.
"It’s hard to match a feeling like that and I’m really excited to get that opportunity again."
READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo reveals Horner 'jealousy' conversation at previous race
- 15 minutes ago
Verstappen gives 'MISTAKES' advice to Hamilton Mercedes successor
- 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo in X-RATED admission as Perez makes 'super spicy' Verstappen revelation
- 3 hours ago
Schumacher family receive BIG 'fake interview' payment as surprise Sargeant replacement linked - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton reveals 'best weekend of his life' in touching Instagram post
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul