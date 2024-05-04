Miami Grand Prix Sprint 2024 results: Penalties galore as Ricciardo STUNS F1 heavyweights
Max Verstappen claimed his second sprint race victory of the season with a dominant performance around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The most fascinating performance of the event came from Daniel Ricciardo though, who showed that his fourth place in Sprint Qualifying was no fluke as he passed Sergio Perez – who eventually repassed him – before fighting magnificently to keep Carlos Sainz behind him for the rest of the race despite a DRS disadvantage.
A crash at the first corner saw Lando Norris and Lance Stroll eliminated from proceedings, with Fernando Alonso picking up a puncture and being forced to pit as the safety car came out.
Charles Leclerc and Perez rounded out the podium with relatively uneventful races, but the battle for the last championship point was anything but uneventful.
Lewis Hamilton had a fierce battle with Kevin Magnussen for a handful of laps – the Haas driver getting three penalties for illegal defensive moves – before both were passed by Yuki Tsunoda, who Hamilton passed with a last-lap lunge to secure the point...only to be denied it and demoted to 16th by a 20-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.
Miami GP Sprint Race 2024 results
The final classifications from Florida were as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - + 3.371sec
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 5.095sec
4. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - + 14.971sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 15.222sec
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +15.750sec
7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +22.054sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +29.816sec
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +31.880sec
10. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +34.355sec
11. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +35.078sec
12. George Russell [Mercedes] +35.755sec
13. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +36.086sec
14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +36.892sec
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +37.740sec
16. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +49.347sec [including 20-second penalty]
17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +59.409sec
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:06.303sec [including 2x 10-second penalties and 1x 5-second penalty]
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
20. Lando Norris [McLaren] - DNF
