Ferrari hit with MAJOR 'financial demands' from Red Bull chief Newey

According to a recent report, Adrian Newey has allegedly laid his terms to join Ferrari in what could be a tough financial sacrifice for the team.

The engineer has been hot property since he announced his departure from Red Bull, and has been attached to multiple F1 teams.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting

Newey was initially tipped to join Ferrari with reports from Italy suggesting he had already signed a deal.

However, Newey and his manager, Eddie Jordan, have both rubbished these claims, as his F1 future remains uncertain.

Will we see Adrian Newey alongside Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Could Adrian Newey join Lawrence Stroll at Aston Martin?

Will Adrian Newey join Ferrari?

In a recent development, Aston Martin have emerged as the main contenders to acquire Newey’s expertise.

The Silverstone-based team hosted a private tour around the factory for the engineer, and Jeremy Clarkson recently dropped a hint he was house hunting in ‘Oxfordshire, not Maranello’.

Despite these rumours Newey is yet to settle on the team, with an announcement regarding his future not expected until later this year.

However, as teams vie for his services, according to a recent report from La Gazzetta della Sport his alleged demands to join Ferrari could put financial pressure on the team.

READ MORE: Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

Can Fred Vasseur persuade Newey to join Ferrari?

Although unconfirmed, the report details that it is not Newey’s salary that could be a problem but the amount of technical staff he wishes to bring to Ferrari.

“[Newey] asked to bring with him a large group of his most loyal followers. It would be about twenty engineers of a certain importance,” the report states.

“Therefore, the economic impact of the deal would also fall heavily on the team's ‘budget cap’.”

“So the hiring of the large group of technicians linked to Newey would also require changes in the current organizational chart of the Scuderia, to have a margin of economic resources to allocate to the project and development of the 2026 single-seater.”

READ MORE: Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex

Related