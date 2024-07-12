Jeremy Clarkson drops intriguing 'EXCLUSIVE' on Newey's F1 future

Where Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey will go next has been the subject of further speculation after Jeremy Clarkson dropped an 'exclusive' on his F1 future.

It was announced earlier this season that Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025 having been with the team since 2006.

During that time, Newey has helped the team win seven drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles. One of each came last season in 2023 when Newey designed one of, if not the most dominant car in F1 history.

In the RB19, Max Verstappen won an incredible 19 grands prix, with Sergio Perez also taking two victories. This meant only one race win on the calendar eluded the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Jeremy Clarkson drops Adrian Newey 'exclusive'

Newey has been strongly linked with a few teams since his Red Bull departure was announced. Ferrari are one of them, along with Aston Martin, McLaren and Williams.

However, Jeremy Clarkson - who went to school with Newey - has offered a potential clue on the Red Bull guru's plans after speaking on the grid at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

"Do you want an exclusive?" Clarkson asked a Viaplay reporter.

After asking the reporter where he is from, Clarkson went on to reveal: "I know Adrian Newey is house hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello."

It remains to be seen just how serious Clarkson was being, or indeed how much insight he truly has on Newey's plans.

However, his claim is interesting nevertheless, as if proven accurate, would suggest that Newey may not be joining Ferrari, as has been strongly suggested.

