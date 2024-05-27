Marko reveals Newey EXCLUSION at Red Bull

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed that Adrian Newey is no longer involved with the team, after his lonely look on the pit wall at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Newey will leave the Austrian outfit at the beginning of next year, after ending his contract prematurely.

Since the announcement, Newey has been tipped to join a rival Formula 1 team, with Ferrari emerging as the most likely option.

Reports suggest a deal has already been signed between the Scuderia and Newey, however his manager, Eddie Jordan, has denied this.

Adrian Newey has won 13 championship with Red Bull

Could we see Adrian Newey move to Ferrari?

Why did Newey leave Red Bull?

Newey’s motivations for leaving Red Bull are unclear, with reports suggesting he became unsettled by the internal power struggle within the team.

Team principal Christian Horner has suggested that the engineer will be leaving to spend time with his family, but a move to a rival team could also be on the cards.

Following the announcement, Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire to see Newey join Ferrari, when he arrives in Maranello in 2025.

Before then however, Newey will complete his final season at Red Bull, and was seen in the Red Bull garage during the Monaco GP weekend, but was dressed in his own clothes rather than the team uniform.

His attire shows that he is already beginning to distance himself from Red Bull, adding fuel to the rumours that he may be moving to a rival F1 team.

Helmut Marko provides update on Newey's exit

Helmut Marko has further confirmed this view, discussing Newey’s role since he has left the team with Sky Sports Germany.

“No, he is here in the role of ambassador for the RB17. Of course he is here but is no longer involved in current events for competitive reasons,” Marko said after FP2.

