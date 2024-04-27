Red Bull is 'burning' after Horner and Marko display

A former Formula 1 driver has claimed that Red Bull is ‘burning’ from within despite an incredible run of form so far in 2024.

The RB20 is the clear leader of the field and looks set to lead reigning world champion Max Verstappen to his fourth consecutive triumph.

But behind the scenes, things have been anything but smooth sailing for the Milton Keynes based outfit, with a media furore surrounding team boss Christian Horner and rumours that Verstappen and Helmut Marko may leave the team.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’, and the team have continued to set the standard on track since.

Their rivals are still a considerable distance behind them, and with the European leg of the season approaching, their advantage may not last too long.

Neither may their star driver, with Verstappen supposedly set to enter negotiations with Mercedes over a prospective drive with the team beyond 2024 according to F1-Insider.

Max Verstappen is in dominant form currently

Christian Horner has been at Red Bull for 19 years

What is going wrong at Red Bull?

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ivan Capelli discussed how he believes that not all is silent within the Red Bull camp currently.

“It burns slowly. They threw a little ash on the fire, but it continues to burn,” he said.

“Even in China, after Verstappen's latest victory they showed Christian Horner and Helmut Marko close together under the podium to applaud. It's all a facade, nothing has been quelled or resolved.”

Even if there are tensions behind the scenes, Red Bull show no signs of cracking under pressure in their pursuit of further success.

Should their rivals successfully catch up when upgrades arrive in Imola, then questions may start to be asked about whether this might be the beginning of the end for the Red Bull dynasty.

