F1 star stunned after Hamilton involved in bizarre testing RACE

A Formula 1 driver has been left bemused by his rivals' antics during an unusual event on the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Kevin Magnussen released an expletive-laden rant over the radio aimed at his fellow competitors, who decided to turn a safety car procedure test into a rolling race start.

At the end of day two of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, an extra 10 minutes had been added on to an already-extended afternoon session in order for a variety of procedures to be tested, including yellow flag, red flag and safety car systems.

As a result, a handful of drivers, including Magnussen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, were told to head out and keep to a delta - as if they were behind a real safety car - before being released on the start-finish straight.

This resulted in what appeared to be somewhat of a race down to the first corner, with Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas appearing particularly racy behind Hamilton.

Pre-season testing is currently taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit

Haas are hoping to make progress in 2024 under new team principal Ayao Komatsu

Kevin Magnussen was not too happy with his fellow competitors after the events of testing

Magnussen reeling after first corner 'race'

Magnussen was clearly not too amused by this, with testing more being used for data gathering and not wheel-to-wheel action.

In a post on X, F1 revealed Magnussen's radio message from the unusual moment, with the Dane proclaiming: "They're actually racing each other, ****** hell!"

In case you were wondering, it looked as though Hamilton won the 'race' that occurred, with Esteban Ocon managing to pass Norris and Bottas into second in the final DRS zone on the track.

Hamilton is desperate to add to his record tally of 103 race victories in the sport having not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - but I'm not sure he'll be allowed to count this particular one.

