MAJOR change to F1 testing schedule in Bahrain

F1 have confirmed that the schedule for the third day of pre-season testing in Bahrain has changed after a lengthy delay earlier on Friday.

It comes after the session was red flagged following another issue with a drain cover, as Sergio Perez ran over one in the same area that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc hit and destroyed one on Thursday.

With just around 30 minutes run, testing was halted as officials went through urgent track repairs and assessment, making it a longer delay that what was seen on Thursday.

READ MORE: F1 Testing 2024: Confirmed driver lineups for Bahrain

Sergio Perez struck a drain cover at turn 11 which caused a red flag

The session was stopped for more than an hour

Third day testing schedule major change

After more than an hour of stoppage, it was announced that the session would be getting back under way at 11:45 local time (8:45 UK time).

However, because of the delay, the lunch break has been scrapped and day three's testing will run all the way to 4pm GMT as scheduled.

Carlos Sainz had set the fastest time before the delay

Carlos Sainz had set the fastest time of the day before the delay, with Lando Norris in second and Alex Albon in third.

The Spaniard set the pace on the second day with the fastest time of testing so far, while defending champion Max Verstappen topped the time sheets on the first day on Wednesday.

The F1 season itself gets underway at the same Sakhir International Circuit next week, with the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix taking place on Saturday 2 March.

READ MORE: Horner gives FRESH Red Bull investigation update at Bahrain testing