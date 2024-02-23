More red flag chaos as F1 faces even LONGER testing delay in Bahrain

The final day of pre-season testing has seen a red flag stop the session following another issue with a drain cover.

After around 30 minutes of the morning session on Friday, Red Bull's Sergio Perez ran over the cover at turn 11 - the same area that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc struck one on Thursday and caused damage to the Ferrari's floor.

It is not known whether it is the same drain cover that came loose as the day before, but another track inspection is underway and it is warned that it could be a lengthy stoppage.

Sergio Perez out on track before the Red Bull driver appeared to run over the drain cover

TV pundit warns of need for 'different solution'

Anthony Davidson, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "The tyre looked like it was the final piece of the puzzle that ripped that drain cover out.

"Maybe it's just become loose, over the years, as this circuit ages. It could just be the cars venturing out further and further, as the years go by and the cars get bigger and the ground-effects increases. Maybe it's a combination of all those elements.

"You can see Niels Wittich out there as well, race director, having a proper look at it now. This might be a longer stop today now, than yesterday, because they've seen - if it is the same piece of drain cover that's come loose again, they've got to find a different solution and that might take more time."

