Brundle makes F1 dig over Andretti bid failure

GPFans Staff



Martin Brundle has raised questions to Formula 1 over Andretti’s failed bid to enter the sport.

Andretti, whose motorsports empire includes teams in the Formula E and Australian V8 Supercars championships, have expressed their desire to enter F1 since 2021. Andretti first tried to take over the Sauber team and were 48 hours away from completing the deal before it collapsed due to 'control issues'.

In early 2022, the US motorsports outfit announced they intended to enter F1 as an 11th team and use Renault power units for their initial foray into grand prix racing.

Andretti's hopes of entering the sport received a boost after securing backing from car giant General Motors through their Cadillac brand. The American car giant would also produce their very own power unit - likely to be ready for the 2028 season.

The project had already recruited people with prior F1 experience, including former Renault technical director Nick Chester, who would become the team’s technical director.

Like his father Mario, Michael Andretti had previously driven in F1, completing a half-season with McLaren in 1993

One of the concerns over the Andretti was a lack of space in the paddock to accomodate the new team

Currently the F1 grid consists of 10 teams and 20 drivers

Brundle surprised at radio silence from FIA

However, despite the backing of General Motors and the approval from the FIA to enter the sport, F1 officially rejected Andretti in January of 2024.

In a statement, F1 listed its reasons as to why Andretti’s bid had been rejected, with the key reasons being their belief that the team wouldn’t bring value to the sport or competitiveness.

Andretti later released a statement revealing that work on the project was still ongoing. GM also expressed its desire to meet with Liberty Media whilst maintaining its commitment to the Andretti project.

"I'm very surprised we haven't heard anything from the FIA, or really from Andretti, since that decision was made," Brundle said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast. "I would personally like to see an 11th and even a 12th team on the grid, it's another two team managers to speak to, another four drivers and four more cars to look at.

“For example, if you have a massive first corner shunt somewhere, and you lose six or seven cars, so I think the show could do with it. Nothing to do with Andretti in that respect.

"I understand why a lot of the teams in Formula 1 were like, no, we don't want to share the pie out anymore. We're quite happy with 20 cars, our pit lane is full of all the things that go on in the pit lane, including hospitality and what have you, whether it's Brad Pitt's movie or whatever.

"So they said they didn't need it, and they think that Andretti with a customer engine won't really be bringing anything to Formula 1, it'll take more than it'll give.

"So whether they're regrouping quietly for anti-trust laws or anti-competition laws in the EU or whatever, I don't know. But it all seems to have gone away very easily. And Andretti is a massive name in America, of course. But I think Formula 1 mustn't be too confident, you've got to think a little bit longer term."

