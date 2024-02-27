Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has snubbed Max Verstappen by hailing Daniel Ricciardo as the driver that holds ‘first place' in his heart.

Ricciardo has had a long relationship with Red Bull, having driven for the junior team – then known as Toro Rosso – in 2012 and 2013.

READ MORE: Wolff hints at potential Hamilton 2025 replacement

The Aussie was promoted to the senior outfit in 2014 and remained with the team until 2018, with notable successes such as beating four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in his first season, and achieving two third-place finishes in the championship.

He left Red Bull for Renault in 2019 and then joined McLaren in 2021, before being booted from the team a year later after a difficult season.

READ MORE: Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Red Bull

Max Verstappen has dominated the last few years in F1 with the team

But Horner instead hailed Daniel Ricciardo as 'first place in his heart'

Horner hails Ricciardo as favourite driver

He made his return to F1 last season back in the Red Bull junior team, and after impressing in the second half of the season, he was retained by the team for 2024 as they rebrand to Visa Cash App RB.

Ricciardo is still regarded highly by the team and is reportedly being looked at as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez – and team boss Horner especially has high praise for the 34-year-old.

Appearing in the latest series of Drive to Survive, Horner is seen having a conversation with his children and he asks his daughter who their favourite F1 driver is, to which she responds: “All of them.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Horner allegations lost Red Bull 'MONTHS' of development claims Villeneuve

When the 50-year-old was asked the same question, he gave the surprise answer of "Daniel Ricciardo."

Given the huge amount of success that Verstappen has provided Red Bull in recent years, it certainly was a surprise that Horner has opted for Ricciardo.

The Dutchman has won the last three world championships – 2023 being the most dominant in the sport’s history – as well as guiding the team to two constructors’ titles in the previous two seasons.

READ MORE: Ford boss sends SCATHING letter to Red Bull over Horner investigation

Related