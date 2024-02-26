Horner reveals Ricciardo thoughts after abrupt exit

Not too much has taken Christian Horner by surprise over the course of his 20-year Formula 1 career.

However, he was certainly stunned when news broke of Daniel Ricciardo's announcement that he would leave the team for Renault at the end of the 2018 season, as he told Netflix's Drive to Survive.

It’s Drive to Survive release month – which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest moments and stories from the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos have come and gone, and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth season drops on 23 February – the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Here is the latest article where our editorial team go harking back to pivotal moments on the amazing docuseries...

Ricciardo leaves Horner stunned over Red Bull exit

One of the biggest stories that ran throughout much of the 2018 season was where Daniel Ricciardo would be driving in 2019.

The popular Australian had enjoyed many happy weekends driving for the Red Bull team but as his contract neared a conclusion at the end of the 2018 campaign he faced a major crossroads in his career.

Fearing he was starting to lose favour inside the Austrian outfit, despite the best wishes of team boss Christian Horner to keep him, he made the stunning call to join Renault for 2019.

Daniel Ricciardo (right in 2023) stunned Red Bull after leaving the team

Christian Horner believed Daniel Ricciardo was running away from a fight at Red Bull

The move shocked Red Bull, especially as they had decided to ditch using the French team's power units for the following season, adding another political blow to the move.

Horner though believed the main factor behind Ricciardo's departure though was an unwillingness to keep battling with emerging superstar Max Verstappen.

Horner told DtS: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching his development [over] the last ten years. He’s come through the ranks, he’s a member of the junior programme. As soon as he got in a Red Bull Racing car he never stopped overtaking people! Seven grands prix victories, over 20 podiums, all achieved in Red Bull Racing cars. Personally, I view him as a good friend.

“In the end, my assumption is [that] he was running from a fight. That’s the way it feels to me. Always look ahead, focus on going forwards, not backwards. Our goal is not just to beat Renault, our goal is to try and be world champions."

