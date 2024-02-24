F1 pundit reveals Red Bull meeting amid Horner investigation

Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater has said that Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen all sat down for lunch together during pre-season testing, despite reports of 'friction'.

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct, following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

While it is unknown how long the process will take, or indeed what the outcome may be, various members of the F1 paddock have called for Red Bull to act with integrity in the matter, with the FIA calling for them to deal with it with the 'highest standards' in mind.

The 50-year-old is remaining in his position as Red Bull team principal while the investigation is ongoing, and was able to provide an update on his situation during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have worked together since 2005

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner and Verstappen meeting revealed

Bahrain was also the location where the meet-up between Verstappen, Marko and Horner occurred during day three of testing.

There have been rumours swirling about fallouts in the team, most notably between Horner and Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen.

Marko and Horner's relationship has also been put under the microscope recently, although Marko has stated that the 'turbulence' has not impacted the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

"I was interested to note that Max had lunch with Christian Horner today, who is still doing his job as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing," Slater told Sky Sports.

"Another party at that lunch was Helmut Marko. We have been aware of differences between the Verstappens, particularly Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner.

"There is also talk about friction between Horner and Helmut Marko, who Max is close to. Did the lunch today suggest that maybe those parties have settled those differences?"

