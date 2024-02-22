F1 News Today: Wolff speaks out on Horner investigation as Red Bull's 'hidden tricks' revealed

Toto Wolff has called on the entire Formula 1 community to introspect regarding gender equality, amid the ongoing investigation into Christian Horner.

F1 pundit reveals 'hidden tricks' in Red Bull design

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz revealed some ‘hidden tricks’ in the design of the RB20 in the first session of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Wolff reveals hopes for future Mercedes exit

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he hopes there is ‘another 30 years’ left for him with the team.

F1 Testing Results: Verstappen sets the pace on HECTIC first day

Max Verstappen topped the time sheets in Bahrain when the first day of pre-season testing concluded, hinting that he'll be no less dominant in the upcoming season.

F1 winner hints at major Red Bull upgrade BEFORE Bahrain race

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has said that the Milton Keynes-based outfit will be bringing upgrades to their RB20 car throughout testing and, indeed, into the first race of the season.

