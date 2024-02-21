Wolff reveals hopes for future Mercedes exit

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he hopes there is ‘another 30 years’ left for him with the team.

The Austrian has been with the team since 2013, when he first joined as an executive director.

In his time with Mercedes, Wolff has overseen seven drivers’ world championships, six coming from Lewis Hamilton, and eight consecutive constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021.

The 52-year-old recently signed a new three-year contract with the team, taking him until the end of the 2026 season.

Wolff: I hope there's another 30 years at Mercedes

Wolff made the comments in ‘F1 Racing Confidential’, a soon-to-be released book written by The Guardian F1 correspondent, Giles Richards.

The book will feature 20 interviews from key figures from six F1 teams, as well as the sport’s tyre supplier Pirelli, as they speak about their life and their roles.

Towards the end of his interview, the Mercedes boss discussed what the future holds for him, and he is hoping that there is a reality where he is still with the team into his eighties.

“Life is full of surprises,” he said. “I would never have imagined I would be here or the success of this team.

“I am 52 now. It sounds like an old age but hopefully there are another 30 years of Mercedes F1 for me.

“It's important that when you hand over the baton at 80, you can say: 'That was pretty good. I am happy with myself - I met my own expectations of my life'.”

