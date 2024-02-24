Former F1 boss makes SHOCK Drive to Survive return

Former Williams boss Claire Williams has made a return to Netflix’s Drive to Survive for season six of the show three years after selling the team.

Having served as deputy team principal of the outfit from 2013 until they were sold in 2020, she has plenty of experience to draw on.

Williams went through the ups and downs of the sport before the family decided to let go of the project, handing it over to Dorilton Capital.

They have since risen up the standings with further investment, and it’s a shame that Claire was never able to manage her team with a similar level of funding – such is the difficulty of privately owning a team.

Claire Williams was team principal at her father's F1 team until it was sold

Williams have dramatically improved over the past year

James Vowles is the new boss of team principal of Williams

Williams won multiple championships in the 1990's under the family's ownership including with Jacques Villeneuve in 1997

The Williams name returns to F1

She’s back in the Formula 1 sphere now, appearing on Drive to Survive to deliver her opinion of various issues during the 2023 season.

Her last appearance was back in 2020, during season three of the show as Williams were arguably at their worst over the last decade.

Whether she will feature in future seasons is unknown, as Netflix are yet to confirm whether the documentary will continue in 2024.

Williams’ insight throughout the show added real input and she contributed to a better overall product from Netflix in season six – here's hoping that she does make a return.

