Ricciardo makes five-race admission in bid to survive F1 axe

Daniel Ricciardo is optimistic of his hopes for an improvement in form throughout the rest of 2024 after a successful chassis swap at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Australian enjoyed a better weekend compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for the first time this season, but still ended up retiring from the race after sustaining a hit from Lance Stroll.

He progressed to Q2, while Tsunoda failed to after struggling to put a good enough lap together in his Visa Cash App RB car.

It could be the start of a much-needed turnaround for Ricciardo, who may have been feeling the force of mounting pressure on his seat from Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

A lack of pace and performance created rumours that the Australian driver may lose his seat mid-season, but they seem to have died down for the time being.

Daniel Ricciardo's chances of a Red Bull seat are fading
Daniel Ricciardo driving a new VCARB chassis in China

Did Daniel Ricciardo's chassis change work?

Still yet to score a point this season, there is more to come from the ‘Honey Badger’ if he wants to remain in F1, but he is optimistic after a positive chassis change.

“From the get-go it just felt like we're in a better place and everything came a bit more seamlessly,” he told the media after the Chinese Grand Prix.

“We did change chassis. I don't want to jump on that and be like: "It's definitely that'. But something didn't make me feel right with the previous chassis I was racing.

“I would love to kind of be here in five races' time and say that, because then it means the season has definitely turned around and I get that monkey off our back.

“We'll see in Miami, and Imola and maybe the next few [races] if it continues.”

The Miami Grand Prix will be a test for the teams, with the heat and associated fatigue opening opportunities for drivers who otherwise wouldn’t be in a position to score points.

Ricciardo will be hoping to take advantage of any chances that come his way and finally get on the scoreboard for the year.

Red Bull F1 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 2024 Adrian Newey
