Ricciardo given HUGE boost after upgrade claim

A Formula 1 team boss has given Daniel Ricciardo’s point-scoring chances a valuable boost ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The Aussie is yet to score a point in 2024, and his lacklustre performances have left him at the centre of rumours that Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson may replace him during the season.

READ MORE: Norris INJURED at party with legendary DJ

Helmut Marko has refuted those claims, and remains insistent that Ricciardo will get a fair shot to prove himself as the season goes on.

Admittedly, the ‘Honey Badger’ hasn’t experienced much luck lately – including being shunted by Lance Stroll at the Chinese GP while enjoying a good weekend.

However, a recent chassis change has helped him to unlock more pace and confidence in his Visa Cash App RB car, and now he has received some more positive news.

READ MORE: ‘Absolute b******s’ - Newey’s wife SLAMS Red Bull F1 claims

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to score a point in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo's VCARB at the Chinese Grand Prix

Will Ricciardo bounce back?

If Ricciardo can start to beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on a regular basis, then he may even be able to stake a claim for a 2025 Red Bull seat, but he will need to build up momentum and confidence.

Now, RB team boss Laurent Mekies has shared some promising information for Ricciardo as F1 heads to North America for the first time this season.

“We'll have an update in Miami to help us try to keep surfing on the top of that very edge," he told Autosport.

“There is nothing guaranteed in this group. I'm sure our competitors will bring updates as well and only if you nail the weekend will you get to that P10.”

Ricciardo’s last stunning performance also came in North America, finishing seventh at the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix as he helped then-called AlphaTauri in a late season resurgence.

READ MORE: Verstappen sent Horner CLEAR message before Newey bombshell

Related