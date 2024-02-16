F1 pundit suggests secret reason why RB star hasn't been axed

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has said that he doesn't believe Yuki Tsunoda is with the Visa Cash App RB team because of his talents.

Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are all set to take the newly-named VCARB team into their new era, having had a complete rebrand and aiming to stand on their own two feet out of the shadow of world champion sister team Red Bull.

READ MORE: Horner reveals Verstappen reaction to Red Bull investigation

While 22-year-old Liam Lawson's performances last season while debuting for the injured Ricciardo impressed many around the F1 paddock, the Faenza-based team decided to stick with Tsunoda and Ricciardo for the upcoming season.

That leaves Lawson as a test and reserve driver for both VCARB and Red Bull in 2024, meaning the New Zealander is likely to feature at some point.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will take the Faenza-based team into their new era

Visa Cash App RB recently revealed their livery for 2024

VCARB head down new path

It hints at a different direction for the Faenza-based team who now have two experienced F1 drivers in their cars, as opposed to young hopefuls that have often driven with the team in the past - although Tsunoda is still only 23.

However, Jordan believes that the Japanese driver - who is heading into his fourth season in the sport - is only at the team in order to please Red Bull's partners Honda.

The F1 pundit doesn't think Tsunoda should be there based on merit, with the likes of Lawson and other Red Bull junior drivers such as Isack Hadjar putting their hands up for a chance in F1.

“Let’s be clear, Tsunoda is in the team he’s in because Toro Rosso – or call them what you want – [but] Red Bull, as a family, they need to keep Honda happy," he told the Formula for Success podcast.

"And that is a Honda request. I can promise you that’s the way it is.”

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal STUNNING RB20 as Horner promises 'new chapter'