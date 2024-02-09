F1 star in 'a few conversations' over stunning return in 2024

A racing driver has revealed that he is in talks with a number of teams about driving a Formula 1 car in 2024, either in a test role or jumping into a seat for a few races, as he did in 2023.

Liam Lawson was called upon by the AlphaTauri - now Visa Cash App RB - team last season following the injury to Daniel Ricciardo at the Dutch Grand Prix, an injury which ruled the Australian out of five races.

Despite impressing during his time on the grid, Lawson found himself without a full-time seat for the 2024 season as the Faenza-based team opted to stick with the pairing of Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda heading into their new era.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reacts to Red Bull F1 rebrand

While Lawson was given a reserve driver role with both Red Bull and the newly-named VCARB team, he is unlikely to feature in a race in 2024 unless there is, once again, an injury, or if the performances of Sergio Perez are once again leaving a lot to be desired.

Liam Lawson will act as test and reserve driver for both Red Bull and VCARB in 2024

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will drive for the newly-named VCARB team in 2024

Visa Cash App RB recently revealed their livery for 2024

Lawson unsure on F1 future

Now, the young New Zealander has revealed conversations with the teams to try and get behind the seat of an F1 car once again as quickly as possible, even if that is just in a testing capacity.

"In terms of what I’ll be driving and when I’ll be driving, that’s still to be set out," Lawson told the New Zealand Herald.

"I’d love to be behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and we’re all working towards trying to make that happen – whether it’s testing or racing – but right now nothing is confirmed.

"It’s really just a few conversations. We have conversations over the year as the season’s going along, and then at the end, it’s really just pretty brief."

21-year-old Lawson was racing in Super Formula before his call last season, and has now opened up about missing out on the championship at the final race: "I think we all recognised that [winning Super Formula] was achievable and that the speed was there, but obviously to win a championship, you need more than that.

"There are things that I did over the season as well that I reflect on that I will probably regret, let’s say, in that championship moment that cost a lot of points, but it’s part of the process."

READ MORE: Newey Red Bull future in question amid Horner uncertainty