Ricciardo taken to hospital after Dutch Grand Prix crash

Dan Davis

Friday 25 August 2023 17:34 - Updated: 17:45

Daniel Ricciardo was taken to hospital for checks on a potential hand injury after his AlphaTauri was involved in a crash during FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

In his attempt to avoid clattering into Oscar Piastri's McLaren at the winding Turn Three, Ricciardo hit the brakes and guided his car into the barrier with a shunt.

The session was promptly red-flagged while the two beached cars were recovered and replays then showed Ricciardo nursing one of his hands as he climbed out.

Indeed, speaking over team radio he revealed he had sustained an issue after the collision jolted his body. He was initially taken to the medical centre on-site.

But as the session continued, it was confirmed Ricciardo had gone to hospital.

READ MORE: Ricciardo CRASHES in Dutch Grand Prix practice in bizarre incident

Ricciardo was forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with Piastri

Lawson on standby

The extent of his condition is not currently known, though the FIA confirmed to the media that Ricciardo had been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

"We can confirm Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2," a short statement read.

Ricciardo, competing in his third race weekend for Red Bull's sister team after being handed a return to the grid, reacted quickly to avoid a grizzly incident.

The eight-time grand prix winner was seemingly caught out by the position of Piastri's immobile car and speared into the barrier to ensure no contact was made.

It remains to be seen whether Ricciardo will be able to take part in the rest of the weekend's action, though Red Bull junior Liam Lawson is on standby.

The ousted Nyck de Vries may also be a shock contender to step in.

READ MORE: Norris STUNS Verstappen after going fastest in Dutch Grand Prix FP2