Miami GP organiser opens up on MAJOR plans to reinvent race

The Miami Grand Prix is 'very unlikely' to become a night race for the 2024 season, according to event organiser Tyler Epp.

The first of three American rounds on the F1 calendar has held a slot at the start of May since the 2022 campaign, but the races themselves have left a lot to be desired.

Las Vegas will host a Saturday night race for the first time in F1 towards the end of the 2023 season but the same idea is not likely to head to the Sunshine State.

Miami will remain as a traditional Sunday afternoon grand prix but the chance to go to a night race has not been completely dissolved.

2024 off the table

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Miami GP back in May and hasn't lost since

“We’ve talked about: ‘Could we do this? Does this make sense?’” Epp said to The Athletic.

“We didn’t really get too deep into the analysis because at some point, it’s, why are you doing it? Like, let’s make sure there’s a justifiable reason.

“(It’s) very unlikely we would do it for 2024. We will continue to evaluate. We’re always looking at ways to make the experience better.

“If we get to the place where Formula 1 says this really does work for us from a broadcast perspective, and this makes a lot of sense, certainly we’ll take a look at it.”

