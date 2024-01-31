F1 world champion reveals why continued Verstappen dominance is not a given

As F1 fans anticipate the upcoming season, concerns loom over the potential continuation of Max Verstappen's dominance, given his remarkable performance last year.

However, Mika Hakkinen, the two-time world champion, cautions against prematurely anointing Red Bull and Verstappen as inevitable champions, despite the Dutchman claiming his third consecutive title with six races to spare in 2023.

In a recent interview with BILD, Hakkinen drew on the sport's history, highlighting the unpredictability that often unfolds, challenging assumptions made before the first lap of testing.

Max Verstappen was in scintillating form in 2023

Mika Hakkinen won the F1 world title in 1998 and 1999

Hakkinen: History tells a tale

When asked what gives him 'hope' of a less one-sided 2024 season, Hakkinen urged fans not to write the season off before it's begun.

"The history of Formula 1," he replied.

"How often have there been teams and drivers who were considered sure world champions even before the first lap of testing was completed and then didn't become one? Too often.

"Don't get me wrong: I too am of the opinion that Red Bull and especially Max Verstappen will be the measure of all things, but you shouldn't feel like handing them the trophies before even a metre has been driven."

READ MORE: Verstappen sets SHOCKING success benchmark for 2024