Verstappen sets SHOCKING success benchmark for 2024

Tuesday 12 December 2023 19:57

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that 2024 will be 'fine' just as long as he's in a world championship battle, though he is not expecting as high a level of dominance as in 2023.

The Dutchman smashed a hatful of records on his way to 19 race wins and a third consecutive world championship title last season, with his rivals mounting relatively little competition.

He has now jumped above Sebastian Vettel into third in the all-time list of race winners with 54 victories and would be on course to challenge Lewis Hamilton's record of 104 race wins if he can sustain his level of dominance.

However, there are a number of unknowns heading into 2024, including how fast the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari can be in relation to Red Bull.

Max Verstappen cruised to his third successive world championship title in 2023

Max Verstappen claimed 10 victories in a row in 2023, an F1 record

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race this season

Verstappen eyes 10 victories

Now, Verstappen has laid out his hopes for 2024, suggesting he has come to terms with the fact that he will likely not win as many races as he did last season.

"I don't know what improvements we can have in 2024, not so much in terms of victories, but from the point of view of the development of the car," he told media at the FIA Gala event.

"In my opinion, it would be a success if we managed to improve the car and fight for the title, even by winning only 10 races. It would be fine anyway.

"We have the aim of growing, also because the competition will increase next season."

