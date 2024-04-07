EMBARRASSING Hamilton crash caught on camera at Suzuka

An embarrassing moment for Lewis Hamilton has been caught on camera at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion failed to make an impression once again in Suzuka, continuing his poor start to the 2024 season with a ninth-place finish.

He sits ninth in the drivers' championship, 14 points behind team-mate George Russell, who once again finished ahead of the 39-year-old in Japan.

Hamilton even bizarrely asked his Mercedes team if they wanted him to let Russell through, resulting in arguably the most polite team order instructions to be seen in Formula 1 for a long time.

The Brit has been accused of mentally checking out at Mercedes, ahead of his stunning move to Ferrari at the end of this current season.

Lewis Hamilton's poor form continued in Japan

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton endures more misery in crash

Now, Hamilton's misery has been compounded even further, with footage of an awkward moment from before the Japanese GP circling on social media.

In the video, Hamilton - who is often seen scooting around the F1 paddock - trips over his scooter and almost falls over, before recovering and carrying on coolly as if nothing had happened.

The seven-time world champion admitted after the race that he had come together with Charles Leclerc on the opening lap, resulting in some damage to his W15. He'll be hoping that his beloved scooter didn't sustain any such damage.

Lewis Hamilton crashes in Suzuka pic.twitter.com/70aP6vUohY — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) April 7, 2024

