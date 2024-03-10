Wolff UNSPARING in Mercedes assessment after Saudi nightmare

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff was unsparing in his assessment of Mercedes' performance at the second grand prix of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen dominated once again to take his ninth consecutive victory, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell couldn't even sniff the podium.

At Mercedes, the Brackley-based team opted for different strategies with their drivers, as they kept Lewis Hamilton on track during the safety car caused by Lance Stroll’s crash while everyone else bar the Brit and Lando Norris came into the pits.

Even with differing approaches to the race, both Hamilton and George Russell struggled to get the best out of the W15 in the high speed sections and struggled to keep up with McLaren and Ferrari.

Russell came across the line in sixth, while Hamilton, after finally stopping late in the race for fresh tyres, finished ninth and was beaten by debutant Oliver Bearman who finished an impressive seventh.

Max Verstappen claimed victory in Saudi Arabia

Mercedes struggled in sixth and ninth place

Wolff: Mercedes are going round in circles

Speaking with Sky Germany after the race, Mercedes boss Wolff gave his praise to the teenager.

“You can see the level the young drivers are on,” he said. “The tough ‘school’ of F3 and F2 get them to the top. I think it's at such a high level because the competition has become so great and you can see that. He drove a strong last stint.”

The Austrian then gave a damning assessment on the team’s poor form in recent years.

“Not good and still so many question marks,” he explained.

Lewis Hamilton was beaten by debutant Oliver Bearman

“It's not that we're not trying but we lost half a second in three corners. We are fast on the straights but we don't know why we do that. We're going around in circles and now it's certain that there has to be a huge leap to really analyse what's going on here.

When asked if the team were trying something different by keeping Hamilton out during the safety car period, Wolff responded: “Yes, where we were, concreted into the position, that's why we tried something different.”

The 52-year-old was then asked how they can make the jump and catch their rivals.

“It's something in the way we see the car and if we understand what we've been trying to do for two years, then we'll get it done,” he replied.

