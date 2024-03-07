Verstappen admits Horner saga 'damaging' for Red Bull

Max Verstappen has admitted that the ongoing saga around Red Bull's investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate conduct' against Christian Horner is bad for the team.

Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations that he 'completely' denies and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the 'process'.

Despite this, the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend saw huge media furore around the 50-year-old, with his rivals calling for an external investigation, and alleged messages supposedly sent by Horner being 'leaked'.

Verstappen's father admitted to BBC Sport that he and Horner had a 'falling out' in Bahrain, a race in which Verstappen junior was able to claim victory.

Max Verstappen has worked alongside Christian Horner since his F1 debut in 2016

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has taken a blow recently

Verstappen looking to put Horner saga behind him

Now, as Formula 1 heads to Saudi Arabia for the second race of what is a mammoth season, the Dutchman has said that the team are looking to move on from the situation, citing that they don't want it constantly hanging over their heads.

Following Jos Verstappen's comments in the media, Red Bull held 'clear-the-air' talks, as reported by The Telegraph, in order to put a stop to rumoured infighting.

“From my side, I’m just focusing on the driving bit," Verstappen told Sky Sports.

"And I think that is also the most important for the team right now and that’s also why we came here and that’s our main target and also what we want to focus on, you know, to not have this stuff going on race after race because that is not good for the team."

