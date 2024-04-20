close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes boss 'annoyed' at team despite Hamilton brilliance

Mercedes boss 'annoyed' at team despite Hamilton brilliance

Mercedes boss 'annoyed' at team despite Hamilton brilliance

Mercedes boss 'annoyed' at team despite Hamilton brilliance

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was not a happy man despite an impressive qualifying session for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton had qualified in second, +1.261 seconds behind Lando Norris, after the McLaren man had his deleted fastest lap reinstated at the end of a wet session.

READ MORE: Pressure builds on Ferrari's Leclerc after damning teammate confession

It denied Hamilton his first pole position since Hungarian GP in 2023, but Wolff wasn't particular put off by that fact…

Mercedes' other driver, George Russell, had been a surprise casualty in SQ2 as the team once again struggled in dry conditions, and started 11th having only narrowly avoided being knocked out in the first part of the session.

When asked by Sky Germany's Peter Hardenacke is he was satisfied with his team's qualifying results, Wolff was typically outspoken.

Hamilton was denied pole in China
Teammate Russell (l.) didn't even finish

Wolff 'annoyed' with Mercedes' Q2

"No, I'm actually not happy at all, I'm annoyed," stormed the Austrian.

"I'm annoyed that we got it so wrong in Q2 with both cars, again with the tyre grip, and then we got it right in the third section. Free lap, that's all that matters, then the car has the performance, but the wobbling around in Q1 and Q2 doesn't make it any better for me now."

The top three drivers - Norris, Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso - all qualified with Mercedes engines, and Wolff at least drew some consolation from that.

"If you try to look at it in a very positive way and make a correlation between the qualifying X and the Mercedes engine, then yes [it's good], absolutely. Our engine is good to drive, we know that. And of course it helps the layout."

Mercedes will need to replace Hamilton at the end of the season with the joint-record seven-time champion bound for Ferrari. The Scuderia's Carlos Sainz - who qualified fifth - has been linked with a move in the opposite direction.

READ MORE: Hamilton loses pole position after CONTROVERSIAL stewards call

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes McLaren George Russell Toto Wolff Lando Norris
Hamilton reveals how many more years he'll be in F1 after shock Ferrari switch
Latest F1 News

Hamilton reveals how many more years he'll be in F1 after shock Ferrari switch

  • Today 01:00
Wolff's 'missed opportunity' to land Verstappen opens the door for Antonelli
Latest F1 News

Wolff's 'missed opportunity' to land Verstappen opens the door for Antonelli

  • Yesterday 21:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes boss 'annoyed' at team despite Hamilton brilliance

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Ricciardo issued ultimatum as Red Bull bosses pile on the pressure

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Off the Track

Cryptic Taylor Swift lyric from new album sparks fresh Alonso links

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News

Official FIA protest result revealed after Chinese GP qualifying

  • 2 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

Perez cracks hilarious joke after bird incident in Sprint Qualifying

  • 3 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

Chinese GP chaos continues as crucial FIA driver meeting is cancelled

  • Today 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x