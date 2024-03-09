F1 Times Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results - Rookie Bearman stuns as Verstappen wnis
Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to keep his 100% start to the year through the season-opening brace of Saturday races.
Sergio Perez followed him home to complete another Red Bull one-two, although the reigning constructors' champions dropped their first point of the season thanks to Charles Leclerc claiming the fastest lap of the race right at the death.
Perez picked up a five second penalty for an unsafe release from his pit box, but had enough of a cushion back to Charles Leclerc in third to keep his position.
Leclerc's new Ferrari team-mate Oliver Bearman put in a sterling drive to move up from 11th on the grid to finish seventh, holding off his charging countrymen Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.
Pierre Gasly was forced to retire with a gearbox issue at the end of the first lap, the first retirement of the season after every single car finished the Bahrain Grand Prix last week.
Lance Stroll followed him into the DNF column a few laps later, clipping the wall on the inside of one corner to break his left front wheel and send him careening into the barriers, bringing out a safety car.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification from Jeddah was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +13.643s [including 5 second penalty]
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +18.639s
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +32.007s
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +35.759s
6. George Russell (Mercedes): +39.936s
7. Oliver Bearman (Ferrari): +42.679s
8. Lando Norris (McLaren): +45.708s
9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +47.391s
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:16.996s
11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1:28.354s
12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1:45.737s [Including 20 second penalty]
13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1 Lap
14. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): +1 Lap
15. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1 Lap
16. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): +1 Lap
17. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber): +1 Lap
18. Zhou Guanyu (Sauber): +1 Lap
19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): DNF
20. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): DNF
Fastest Lap
Charles Leclerc (Mercedes) - TBC
