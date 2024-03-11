Leclerc in BRUTAL Saudi GP verdict - Top 3 quotes
Charles Leclerc has admitted that he found the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 'boring' as he drove to third place .
Max Verstappen cruised to victory, while Sergio Perez was never truly troubled by the Ferrari man - who himself had very little pressure from drivers behind him.
A lap six safety car forced most of the field to stop for tyres early, including Perez who found himself nearly tangling with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
He was handed a five second penalty for the incident, but such was the RB20’s superiority over the rest of the pack, he was still able to cruise to a podium finish alongside Verstappen and Leclerc.
Here’s what the drivers had to say post-race...
Max Verstappen
“Overall, a fantastic weekend for the whole team and myself,” he said. “I felt really good with the car and it was the same in the race.
“The last stint was a bit longer than we would have liked but with the Safety Car you had to go for it.
“So, the last few laps with cold tyres and backmarkers it was a bit slippery but we had good pace all-around and could manage it, so overall very pleased.”
Sergio Perez
“We definitely made some good progress,” said Perez. “I just think it was a shame we qualified out of the front row because we had a great start. Unfortunately, Charles really kept it together and we couldn’t get through. It was a nice fight.
“And later on it was quite a compromised race with the safety car there so early, it was a very long stint on the hard tyres.
“But overall it’s a great day for the team. It’s a very different track to Bahrain and we’re keeping strong, so we just have to keep this momentum going,” he continued.
“It was a shame that we got that penalty. Luckily, it didn’t hurt our race, but in this scenario I was quite close to Max and everyone was coming in at the same time, we just didn’t have a wide enough pit lane.”
Charles Leclerc
“We had quite good pace because we had the fastest lap at the end and I got helped by DRS,” Leclerc remarked.
“Overall, the feeling was pretty good. It was a bit of a boring race because Red Bull were a bit too quick and behind we had a gap.
“But we took the maximum points we could today and that was the target, so that's great.”
