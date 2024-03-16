Red Bull drivers share VITAL advice for new F1 generation

Red Bull's drivers have offered advice to the upcoming generation of Formula 1 stars based on their own experiences.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez led home an emphatic second consecutive 1-2 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Last weekend was the fourth outing in Jeddah for Formula 1, and Verstappen became the first driver to achieve multiple wins at the circuit.

In the post-race press conference the three drivers were asked to give advice to new generations entering F1, especially those from underrepresented nations, such as Saudi Arabia.

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Saudi Arabia 2024

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc Saudi Arabia 2024

Red Bull drivers give young hopefuls advice

“I think a lot comes down to education and guidance," Verstappen said post-race.

“The more help and support that there will be from people with a lot of experience, the more that you can grow it here and the passion. So that takes time.”

Sergio Perez, one of only two Mexican drivers to ever win in F1, also gave advice to young drivers.

“You have to go to Europe at a very young age,” Perez said “That would be my best advice. Try to grow up as soon as possible on the racing side."

Sergio Perez at FIA Prize Giving

“Start fighting at a very young age with the best drivers in the world and they are in Europe because naturally the best level is over there.

“As soon as possible that they can get the opportunity to get to racing in the best countries for them, the better it will be.”

