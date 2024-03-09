Huge Stroll crash brings out season's first safety car

The first in-race safety car of the 2024 season was deployed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday thanks to a spectacular crash by Lance Stroll.

It took until lap six for the first major action of the race, with a DRS train up and down the field preventing there from being much in the way of battling.

The Canadian driver lost control of his car at turn 22 after touching the wall, spearing into the barrier at high speed.

He became the second retirement from the race after Pierre Gasly retired on lap two with a gearbox issue for Alpine.

Jeddah produces the goods once again

It's also a second consecutive weekend with a problem for Stroll, who was collected by Nico Hulkenberg at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Criticisms from fans who believe he should be replaced at Aston Martin will only be getting louder as he continues to find himself wrapped up in incidents.

