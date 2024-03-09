close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Huge Stroll crash brings out season's first safety car

Huge Stroll crash brings out season's first safety car

Huge Stroll crash brings out season's first safety car

Huge Stroll crash brings out season's first safety car

The first in-race safety car of the 2024 season was deployed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday thanks to a spectacular crash by Lance Stroll.

It took until lap six for the first major action of the race, with a DRS train up and down the field preventing there from being much in the way of battling.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits Horner saga 'damaging' for Red Bull

The Canadian driver lost control of his car at turn 22 after touching the wall, spearing into the barrier at high speed.

He became the second retirement from the race after Pierre Gasly retired on lap two with a gearbox issue for Alpine.

Jeddah produces the goods once again

It's also a second consecutive weekend with a problem for Stroll, who was collected by Nico Hulkenberg at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Criticisms from fans who believe he should be replaced at Aston Martin will only be getting louder as he continues to find himself wrapped up in incidents.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation

Related

Bahrain Grand Prix Alpine Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Pierre Gasly Nico Hulkenberg Lance Stroll
F1 Times Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results - Rookie Bearman stuns as Verstappen wnis
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Times Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results - Rookie Bearman stuns as Verstappen wnis

  • 2 uur geleden
Hamilton demands Mercedes FIX after years of issues
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton demands Mercedes FIX after years of issues

  • Today 17:00

Latest News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Times Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results - Rookie Bearman stuns as Verstappen wnis

  • 2 uur geleden
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Huge Stroll crash brings out season's first safety car

  • 3 uur geleden
Saudi Arabia GP

Bearman reveals SURPRISING reaction to Ferrari debut

  • 44 minutes ago
Ferrari

Bearman F1 debut puts him in line with British legends

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Russell makes BIG claim over Verstappen Mercedes rumors

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton demands Mercedes FIX after years of issues

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x