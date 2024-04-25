close global

Talented young F1 prodigy set to make series DEBUT

Reigning F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia will get the opportunity to make her Formula E debut at a test event next month, in what will be a historic moment for the 23-year-old.

On May 13, Garcia will become the first Spanish driver to achieve this feat, joining the ERT team for the Rookie Test event at the Berlin E-Prix.

Garcia - representing Prema Racing - impressed throughout last season's inaugural F1 Academy Championship, winning seven races on her way to clinching the title.

Now, she is set to take another significant step on her journey towards the pinnacle of motorsport.

Marta Garcia's performances for Prema Racing have caught the eye

Garcia determined to make the most of opportunity

Speaking to the ERT website, Garcia expressed her excitement regarding the upcoming event.

"I am thrilled to join ERT Formula E Team for the Berlin Rookie Test," she said.

"Formula E represents the future of motorsport, and I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to experience it first-hand.

"I've been following the championship closely, and I'm eager to get behind the wheel of the ERT X24 car and contribute to the team's development. This test is a stepping stone in my career, and I'm determined to make the most of it."

The Spaniard won last season's inaugural F1 Academy title

Alex Hui, ERT's team principal, hailed the news, and admitted he can't wait get to work alongside what he considers an 'exceptional talent'.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Marta García to the ERT Formula E family for the Berlin Rookie Test," he said.

"Marta's exceptional talent and achievements in F1 Academy are undeniable. This test serves as a fantastic platform to showcase her skills within the dynamic environment of Formula E.

"We are confident that Marta will quickly adapt to the unique demands of electric racing and provide valuable insights for the team."

