YouTube sensation MrBeast CRASHES in bizarre racing incident

YouTube sensation MrBeast was involved in a bizarre crash in Miami, while driving the fastest electric car in the world.

All-electric racing series Formula E is using the Gen3 Evo race car from the 2024-25 season onwards, a new car capable of achieving incredible top speeds, and it is the fastest accelerating FIA single-seater race car.

As part of the inaugural Evo sessions event, 11 celebrities took to the track at the Miami International Autodrome, getting a taste of what it's like to drive the stunning piece of engineering genius.

Brooklyn Beckham, ex-footballer Sergio Aguero and actor Tom Felton were all given opportunities in the cars, as was MrBeast, whose real name is James 'Jimmy' Donaldson.

Formula E are using the Gen3 Evo cars in 2024-25

What happened to MrBeast?

While driving around the track that is used for both Formula 1 and Formula E races, MrBeast hit the accelerator too hard, and spun his Cupra Kiro Gen3 Evo car around, slamming into the barriers.

The incident happened on just his second lap, when he was being guided around the circuit by a safety car.

The Cupra Kiro is normally raced by David Beckmann, who will be relieved to find out that the YouTube sensation did not damage his car too heavily, but the special event had to be halted as the car was taken back to the pits.

MrBeast is the most successful YouTuber in history, boasting a record 370 million subscribers, and catching the eye with his high production value videos.

The American also owns a number of businesses, including MrBeast Burger and a chocolate company called Feastables.