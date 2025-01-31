F1 street circuit to host CELEBRITY racing event

A host of celebrities and high-profile influencers are set to take part in a first-of-its-kind racing event at a famous Formula 1 street circuit.

The announcement comes just six weeks ahead of the new F1 season, which gets started in Melbourne on the weekend of March 14-16.

Preparations are already well under way ahead of the 2025 curtain-raiser, with Lewis Hamilton's grand prix debut with Ferrari just one of many exciting storylines for fans to look forward to at Albert Park.

Excitement is building ahead of Lewis Hamilton's racing debut with Ferrari

Miami was added to the F1 calendar in 2022 and will host Round 6 in 2025

Miami set to welcome the stars

But before then, they will be able to whet the appetite by tuning in to see some of the world's biggest names from sport, culture and social media take to the track at the Miami International Autodrome - which will host Round 6 of the 2025 F1 campaign - for a unique event.

Those involved include Brooklyn Beckham, former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, tech content creator Cleo Abram custom car builder Emelia Hartford, and influencer Vinnie Hacker, with a number of others still to be announced.

'Evo Sessions' will be held between March 5-6 at using a shortened layout of the street circuit - where Lando Norris famously secured his maiden F1 victory - with stars getting the chance to drive for one of the 11 Formula E teams on the grid.

It will be the final element of a thorough testing programme to be held over the proceeding weeks, with those involved participating in simulator sessions, physical conditioning, driver coaching and engineering debriefs.

A host of well-known faces will get behind the wheel of a Formula E car in Miami this March

“Our audience is slightly different to traditional motorsport, said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds, as reported by Motorsport.com.

"A lot of them are digital natives, so this is about providing some entertainment and a behind the scenes narrative, explaining what it's like to go from nothing to try and become a driver.

“Understand how to drive a car and allowing them to showcase that journey to their followership which hopefully brings a whole new audience towards the sport who hadn't considered it previously.

“Far from diminish the credibility of the [regular] drivers, what you're going to see is just how elite those drivers are when some of these creators try to understand how to drive their car.

“You're probably going to see gaps in lap times of 20-30 seconds between what a professional racing driver can do.”

