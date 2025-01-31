F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s absence has been revealed at a vital Ferrari test in Barcelona.
Ferrari issue official team statement in HUGE Hamilton car update
Ferrari have announced the official name of the first F1 car Lewis Hamilton will drive with the team in 2025.
The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.
Verstappen and Williams star in fiery X-RATED spat
Max Verstappen has been involved in a X-rated spat with a Williams star after fiery footage from a sim racing event has emerged.
McLaren announce NEW 2025 signing in MULTI-YEAR deal
McLaren have announced a new signing for 2025 with the Formula 1 team confirming a multi-year deal in a recent announcement.
Hamilton $300,000 SWITCH revealed in major Ferrari change
Lewis Hamilton has made a $300,000 switch after his latest Ferrari change has been revealed.
