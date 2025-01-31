close global

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s absence has been revealed at a vital Ferrari test in Barcelona.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari issue official team statement in HUGE Hamilton car update

Ferrari have announced the official name of the first F1 car Lewis Hamilton will drive with the team in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Verstappen and Williams star in fiery X-RATED spat

Max Verstappen has been involved in a X-rated spat with a Williams star after fiery footage from a sim racing event has emerged.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren announce NEW 2025 signing in MULTI-YEAR deal

McLaren have announced a new signing for 2025 with the Formula 1 team confirming a multi-year deal in a recent announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton $300,000 SWITCH revealed in major Ferrari change

Lewis Hamilton has made a $300,000 switch after his latest Ferrari change has been revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

Which Ferrari star has the best 2025 crash helmet?

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

  • Yesterday 16:01
F1 News Today: Hamilton in Ferrari CRASH as star issues statement over nightmare debut
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in Ferrari CRASH as star issues statement over nightmare debut

  • January 29, 2025 16:33

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement

  • 20 minutes ago
Ricciardo F1 comeback details revealed as official 2026 statement issued - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Horner blasted with incredible Star Wars villain jibe

  • Yesterday 22:57
Astonishing details of Ricciardo's F1 COMEBACK revealed

  • Yesterday 21:57
Ferrari issue official team statement in HUGE Hamilton car update

  • Yesterday 20:57
Verstappen and Williams star in fiery X-RATED spat

  • Yesterday 19:57
