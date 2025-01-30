McLaren announce NEW 2025 signing in MULTI-YEAR deal

McLaren have announced a new signing for 2025 with the Formula 1 team confirming a multi-year deal in a recent announcement.

The Woking-based outfit sealed the constructors’ championship last year, their first title as a team since 1998, beating rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.

McLaren’s success was not only due to their improved pace in 2024, but also the consistency of their driver lineup, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri executing six race victories between them last season.

However, McLaren will be looking to go one better in 2025, as they attempt to fight for the drivers’ title after Norris missed out on his first championship against Max Verstappen last year.

McLaren secured the constructors' championship in 2024

Can Lando Norris win the drivers' title in 2025?

McLaren reveal new partnership ahead of 2025 title push

Ahead of the 2025 season, where McLaren will be hoping to launch a championship campaign straightaway in Melbourne, the papaya outfit have announced a new sponsorship signing.

Okta, a leading independent identity and access management company, will accompany McLaren as their official partner throughout the 2025 season and beyond.

The new partnership aims to streamline the team’s digital infrastructure, and increase efficiency across their F1 operations, for partners, fans and employees, with Okta's branding appearing on Piastri and Norris' cars in 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Okta as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team," Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO, said.

"This strategic partnership will enhance our team's performance, efficiency, and security off the track, enabling us to stay focused on building upon last season's on-track successes."

McLaren welcome a new sponsor in 2025

Todd McKinnon, Okta's CEO and Co-Founder added: "Okta is proud to partner with McLaren and we look forward to identifying how we can help protect the identities of their millions of fans, partners and employees across the globe,"

"By coupling speed with security, together we’ll be able to strengthen the team’s confidence that their identities are secure so they can focus on their performance on track."

