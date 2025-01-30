Hamilton absence revealed at VITAL Ferrari Barcelona test

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s absence has been revealed at a vital Ferrari test in Barcelona according to reports from Italian media.

The new Formula 1 team-mates returned to action this week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where they continued to drive the SF-23 under the Testing of Previous Car (TPC) rules.

Ferrari’s test, which is scheduled to last for three days, will also allow reserve and academy drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Dino Beganovic to drive the 2023 challenger on the third day, posing a potential absence for Leclerc and Hamilton's on January 30, 2025.

According to a report from AutoRacer, not all of the team will be present at the test with some members returning to Maranello, and it is unknown if Leclerc and Hamilton will join them.

GPFans have contacted Ferrari over whether the two F1 drivers will be present at the test.

Lewis Hamilton previously took the track at Fiorano

Antonio Giovinazzi returns to the track with Ferrari

Who are Dino Beganovic and Antonio Giovinazzi?

Giovinazzi competed in F1 with Alfa Romeo from 2019 until 2021, but the Italian became part of the Ferrari family following his exit, where he currently acts as reserve driver.

Beganovic, on the other hand, is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, and the Swedish youngster will step up to Formula 2 this season after two victories in Formula 3 last year.

Dino Beganovic will also test with Ferrari in Barcelona

The 21-year-old will be hoping to emulate previous Ferrari junior drivers, such as Ollie Bearman, and prove he is the team's next chance of F1 success, in what could prove a vital test for the youngster in Barcelona.

Beganovic and Giovinazzi’s outing in the SF-23 in Barcelona will act as a training session, as the younger of the pair gets to grips with F1 machinery for the first time.

Hamilton and Leclerc will complete further tests with Ferrari in Barcelona at the beginning of February, as part of Pirelli's data gathering session on the 2026 tyres.

