Ferrari fans deliver VERDICT on Hamilton vs Leclerc

A group of Ferrari fans were unable to contain their excitement as they delivered their bold predictions ahead of Lewis Hamilton's first campaign with the team.

Hamilton - a seven-time Formula 1 champion - made the blockbuster switch to the Scuderia during the off-season following his departure from Mercedes.

The 40-year-old has endured a difficult few years at the Silver Arrows in the wake of his agonising 2021 title-showdown defeat to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi, and had grown increasingly frustrated by the team's lack of progress.

He will hope that a change in environment can help him secure an elusive eighth title with the team that finished runner-up in last year's constructors' championship, and already boasts the talent of Charles Leclerc in their driver line-up.

Lewis Hamilton made his debut for Ferrari at the Fiorano circuit last week

Many fans turned out to see the seven-time world champion in action

Eighth title would be 'F1's greatest-ever story'

Hamilton was officially welcomed by his new squad at their Maranello headquarters at the beginning of last week, before taking to the track for the first time in red 48 hours later.

His highly-anticipated debut came at the Fiorano circuit, where he carried out a test behind the wheel of the team's 2023 F1 car.

Many fans turned out in force to see their new hero in action, but were initially left disappointed as foggy conditions had a major impact on visibility.

Their mood however, couldn't be dampened as they cheered on the 105-time race winner, with confidence sky-high amongst those in attendance that Hamilton will be the man to finally deliver some long-awaited silverware for the team.

Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

When asked by Sky Sports to predict the outcome of the upcoming battle between Hamilton and Leclerc, one fan said: "I think Charles is a little faster in qualifying, and then in the race, maybe Lewis has a little more speed to manage the whole race.

"It will also depend on the feeling within the team."

On whether a historic championship win for the British driver would be the greatest story in the sport's history, he replied: "Yes, the eighth title of Lewis here at Ferrari would mean he would overtake Schumi's [Michael Schumacher's] world title record.

"But also for Charles, it should be a good opportunity to write his name on the list of world champions."

Another added: "We are so happy he has come to Ferrari and we are hoping for the best season possible."

