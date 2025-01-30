Verstappen and Williams star in fiery X-RATED spat

Max Verstappen has been involved in a X-rated spat with a Williams star after fiery footage from a sim racing event has emerged.

The Formula 1 champion is not only known for his on track racing, but also his prowess in virtual racing events, races which Verstappen has often completed alongside grand prix weekends.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

READ MORE: Hamilton health update issued following Ferrari crash

In 2024, Verstappen took part in the Imola Grand Prix and the Nurburgring 24 Hours sim race on the same weekend, both of which he won.

However, the Dutchman’s sim racing exploits seemingly backfired at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where his racing into the early hours at the 24 Hours of Spa was linked to a frustrated and foul-mouthed attitude during the next day's race.

Max Verstappen's sim racing led to a fiery exchange at the 2024 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen is a keen sim racer

To celebrate Verstappen’s fourth championship, click here to pre-order the official champion cap, as worn by the Red Bull driver following his championship-winning drive in Las Vegas.

Verstappen blasted by Williams star

Verstappen has continued to compete in sim racing events during the winter break, with the champion recently completing an iRacing event at Road America.

However, his racing style caused Jaden Munoz, part of the Williams iRacing Academy, to deliver a furious rant after he battled for the lead with Verstappen at the start but made contact before reaching the first corner.

The reaction from Munoz was captured on the live Twitch stream, where the Williams driver began to release his frustration towards Verstappen.

“Look how dumb he is. He doesn't change, ever. He's so dumb,” he said.

However, this was not the end of their altercation after Verstappen, who had dropped to the back of the grid, came to clash again when Munoz attempted to lap the F1 driver.

“I knew it. This is why you're gifted everything in your life, Max,” Munoz continued.

“You're a spoiled brat. You'd be nothing without your father, you'd be nothing. You'd be a nobody.

“He's such a f***ing idiot.”

READ MORE: FIA announce official AXING of racing star following Verstappen row

Related