Ferrari issue official team statement in HUGE Hamilton car update

Ferrari have announced the official name of the first F1 car Lewis Hamilton will drive with the team in 2025.

The seven-time world champion is yet to take to the track in Ferrari’s 2025 challenger, with Hamilton instead getting to grips with his new team in the SF-23 and 24.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

READ MORE: Hamilton health update issued following Ferrari crash

Both Hamilton and new team-mate, Charles Leclerc, have been testing Ferrari’s older machinery at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the course of the week, where the champion crashed the SF-23 on Tuesday, which forced the team to abandon further running.

Following January’s tests, the two drivers will then drive Ferrari’s 2024 car from February 4th-5th as part of Pirelli’s 2026 tyre test.

Lewis Hamilton has finally got behind the wheel of a Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his Maranello debut last week

The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

When will Hamilton debut in the 2025 Ferrari?

However, F1 fans will have to wait until pre-season testing in Bahrain before they catch of glimpse of Hamilton in the 2025 car, where both the champion and Leclerc will showcase this season's challenger from February 26-28.

Ferrari have teased the release of their new car via social media, where they confirmed the name in a post captioned ‘New year, New name’.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 2025 Ferrari’s name follows on for its previous two competitors, and has been officially titled the SF-25.

The SF-25’s full livery will be revealed during F1’s live launch at the O2 arena on the February 18th, alongside the other nine teams to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary.

However, the next day Ferrari will unveil their full 2025 car, at the team’s official launch on February 19 at their private track, Fiorano.