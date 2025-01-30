Hamilton $300,000 SWITCH revealed in major Ferrari change

Lewis Hamilton has made a $300,000 switch after his latest Ferrari change has been revealed.

The Formula 1 champion’s arrival at the Scuderia saw the team execute a stunning social media campaign, as they drip-fed the stages of Hamilton’s arrival over the course of his debut week.

Not only did Hamilton make his long-awaited debut in red as he took to the track for the first time with Ferrari, but his first photo outside of their Maranello base led to unprecedented engagement on the team’s Instagram.

Hamilton’s picture outside of Maranello garnered 5.5 million likes, the most of any F1 post on Instagram, with overall media from his first day at the team amounting to $10.4M social value.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a stunning Ferrari debut

The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Hamilton drops Mercedes in final swap for Ferrari

The 40-year-old’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari not only materialised on-track, but has also impacted the sponsors Hamilton will promote in 2025.

Even the most minute details have changed upon his Ferrari arrival, with Hamilton sporting a different watch for the 2025 season.

Following the release of images from Hamilton’s first days at Maranello, his switch from IWC watches to Richard Mille was confirmed in a stunning photograph.

Hamilton posed on a misty Fiorano track, as he showed off his new watch underneath a Richard Mille branded above on the trackside lights.

The exact model of the watch that Hamilton was seen wearing is the RM67-02 ‘Italy’ edition, which is estimated to cost $300,000 (£251,769).

Since signing with Ferrari Hamilton has parted ways with several brands, including Monster Energy, as new sponsors have come on board, with the champion swapping the brand with Celsius for 2025.

