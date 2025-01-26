Hamilton Ferrari photo reveals AMAZING cryptic message

close global

A photograph of Lewis Hamilton during his Ferrari debut at Maranello has sparked speculation that a cryptic message is being delivered to Formula 1 fans.

The seven-time world champion’s arrival at Ferrari has not only satiated people's desire to see the F1 legend in red, but has bolstered the Scuderia’s already legendary image in the past week.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' after Red Bull nightmare as 2025 absence confirmed

READ MORE: Hamilton CRASH revealed by F1 team boss

According to Zoomph, social media from F1, Hamilton and Ferrari for the champion’s first day at Maranello generated 370M impressions, 19.1M engagements and $10.4M social value.

Furthermore, Hamilton’s first official photograph outside of the Maranello factory, dressed in a Ferragamo three piece suit, usurped Charles Leclerc’s 2024 Monza selfie to become Ferrari’s most liked post on Instagram, with over 5.5 million likes.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut provided fans with a glimpse of the champion in red
Lewis Hamilton to the track with Ferrari

F1 fans spot hidden message in Hamilton Maranello photo

However, the now iconic picture of Hamilton outside of the Maranello factory has sent some F1 fans’ imagination into overdrive, after they spotted a cryptic message in the original post.

As Hamilton stood alongside the F40, as the doors and windows of Ferrari’s factory provided a backdrop for the champion, with some fans reading a little further into the architecture.

Some F1 fans pointed out that the seven windows and the door represented Hamilton’s world titles (of which he has achieved seven), with the door symbolising the path to his eighth world title with Ferrari.

If Hamilton were to achieve this, he would go one better than Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher, and become the first F1 driver in history to claim eight world titles.

READ MORE: Ferrari star involved in team-mate mixup after Hamilton debut

