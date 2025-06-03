Fiery racing star claps back after Max Verstappen suggestions

Controversial British racing star Dan Ticktum has responded to comments from George Russell, who likened Max Verstappen's move on him at the Spanish Grand Prix to 'one British driver in Formula E'.

Verstappen appeared to intentionally crash into Russell's Mercedes car near the end of the Spanish GP last weekend, and was slammed with a 10-second time penalty for the move, which demoted him down to 10th.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP

However, the incident drew criticism from a number of paddock personnel, including Russell and Nico Rosberg, who suggested that Verstappen should have been disqualified from the race for the move.

Russell warned Verstappen in his post-race interview to think about the impact his actions have on people who look up to the four-time world champion, and Russell was also asked by media if he'd ever seen a move like the one from Verstappen.

"Not in Formula 1, maybe in Formula E," the Brit responded. "Yeah, maybe one British driver in Formula E."

Enter Ticktum, whose driving style has regularly been criticised by pundits and his rivals alike, and the 25-year-old was also banned from motorsport for two years during his junior racing days for intentionally crashing into a rival.

Ticktum has one podium across his four seasons racing in the all-electric racing series, and he has now stated that Russell's comments - which Ticktum believes to be aimed at him - are good for his image.

Speaking in an Instagram story following the Spanish Grand Prix and Shanghai ePrix, Ticktum said: "Good evening, sports fans, I hope you’re all having a lovely Sunday. I’ve just had a very nice evening with the team and some of the guys from Porsche here in Shanghai, I’m just on the way back to the hotel.

"It has come to my attention, via the Twittersphere, that a certain driver in Formula 1, not to name names, but his name is George Russell, has made some rather choice comments about a certain Formula E driver, he hasn’t named my name, but it’s quite obviously pointed at me. I’d like to address those comments that he made.

"Number one, thank you for the free publicity, we’ll take that any day of the week. And two, while what Max did today was a little bit sceptical, to be likened to him at any point in my career is positive, if you ask me."

Verstappen edges closer to race ban

Verstappen's frustrations at his inability to challenge for race victory in Spain seemed to boil over at the end of the race, as he was told by his team to hand Russell fourth position as to avoid a penalty following an earlier incident between the pair.

As it happened, FIA race stewards confirmed after the race that Verstappen did not need to give the position back, but he had already been given the 10-second time penalty at that stage for the later move on Russell.

His demotion was costly for his drivers' championship chances, with the Dutchman now sat 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

On top of this, Verstappen also picked up three penalty points on his licence for the move, meaning he has moved on to 11 penalty points in the last 12-month period. 12 points would equal a one-race ban for the Dutchman, meaning he cannot pick up another penalty point in his next two races, or he will face a ban.

READ MORE: FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Related