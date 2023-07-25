Former F1 owner picks SHOCK candidate as Verstappen's new main THREAT

Joe Ellis

Eddie Jordan thinks Oscar Piastri could rival Max Verstappen in the future if he gets the right car.

The Australian rookie secured his second successive top-five finish in F1 at the Hungarian GP to take him into 11th in the drivers' standings.

Lando Norris is still out-performing the 22-year-old at the moment but Jordan is impressed with how close he has been given Norris' experience in F1.

The former Jordan F1 owner and manager expects to see Piastri winning races in the future and being one of the up-and-coming stars to challenge Verstappen.

Jordan: Big star quality

Oscar Piastri has recorded two top-five finishes in a row

“The thing that caught my interest yesterday was this guy Piastri,” he told talkSPORT.

“Be careful where he’s going to go because I think there is big star quality in there, I’m actually blown away with this young kid, so he’d be one of the drivers I’d be looking at to challenge Max in the future.

“Do not be surprised if there’s a seat available at Red Bull, of course where Mark (Webber, Piastri's manager) used to be, don’t be surprised if he [Piastri] is named in front of the public eye in the future.

“I don’t see it [Ricciardo], they had that chance before a Red Bull don’t usually go back in time, they have a very forward vision.

“If there’s a change at Red Bull, Mark Webber has brought this kid [Piastri] on, brought him over from Australia, and what a revelation he’s turned out to be.”

