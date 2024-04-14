A new report has revealed a vast difference between Formula 1 team principals' net worth.

The world of F1 is a glamorous one, awash with million-dollar salaries and extravagant lifestyles.

Drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have consistently ranked amongst the highest-earning athletes globally. But what about the team principals who call the shots behind the scenes?

According to a recent list by the Mirror, a significant disparity exists between F1's leading team bosses when it comes to net worth.

While some have built empires stretching into billions, others remain firmly rooted in the millionaire category.

Mercedes claimed eight constructor's championships and seven drivers' titles under Wolff's direction

Christian Horner joined Red Bull Racing in 2005

Top 3 richest F1 team principals

Toto Wolff sits comfortably at the top of the pile, with a reported net worth estimated at a staggering £1.27 billion. The Austrian businessman and former racing driver has been instrumental in Mercedes' dominance over the past decade, and his shrewd leadership has undoubtedly contributed to his vast wealth.

Further solidifying his financial standing, Wolff holds the dual role of CEO and owns a significant 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team.

His arch nemesis Christian Horner, meanwhile, sits a long way off the Austrian, with the Mirror reporting a net worth of a measly £40million compared to Wolff's eye-watering sum.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur is actually down in fifth on Mirror Sport's list, behind Alessandro Alunni Bravi and James Vowles, while Bruno Famin is bottom, the Alpine team principal believed to be worth around £500,000, behind, Andrea Stella, Laurent Mekies, Mike Krack and Ayao Komatsu

