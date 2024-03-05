Wolff claims Red Bull legacy complicates 'difficult discussion'

Toto Wolff has come to the defence of the Red Bull brand after they concluded their investigation into accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from team boss Christian Horner - but admitted their 'legacy' makes it difficult to have some conversations about them.

It’s been a long week in the Formula 1 paddock, as Red Bull dominated the first grand prix of the season, taking a terrific 1-2 in Bahrain.

Their successes have been overshadowed by the off-track headlines and unsettling rumours that show no signs of slowing up.

Toto Wolff has been keen to make a point about the value that Red Bull brings to Formula 1 with their two teams and junior setup.

They have been a part of the sport for decades and have forged a legacy that will go down in the history books.

Toto Wolff has been Mercedes boss for 11 years

Red Bull dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix

Wolff: There is a legacy situation with Red Bull

Speaking at the Bahrain Grand Prix about the Red Bull brand, Toto Wolff praised them for their contributions to the sport.

“I think there is a legacy situation with Red Bull that the sport owes them a lot,” he told the media.

“They have two teams, they finance them. They have a great junior program, a track and lots of brand value, and so they're not like any other smaller team.

“So, I think on the shareholder level, it's quite a difficult discussion based on that contribution. I can also only talk about us and maybe we have a different starting point or different benchmark because we are Mercedes.”

Wolff also discussed the Silver Arrows’ values within their company.

"We are one of the 10 most important brands in the world and compliance, good governance, transparency, D&I is all part of what we do every day. And therefore, sometimes for us, it’s difficult to understand another world.

"And in our organisation, it’s just we keep the finger on the pulse all the time because it is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also where you need to stand in terms of your values as a company today.

"And this is where Mercedes and the Formula 1 team stand.”

