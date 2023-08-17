McLaren announce driver's DEPARTURE for next season

Jay Winter

NEOM McLaren have officially announced that German driver René Rast has left the Formula E team.

Rast finished the season 13th with a total of 40 points and one podium for a third-placed finish.

In an official statement, McLaren acknowledged Rast's significant contributions during their first season together. The team expressed gratitude for his dedication and efforts, recognising his role in both the achievements and the learning curve experienced during their debut campaign.

"Rene has been an integral part of the team’s successes and learnings as its first season as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team," they wrote.

"Rene has taken the difficult decision to pursue other opportunities, and the team fully supports his decision. We can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for the team over the past year.

"Thank you again, René – you will be missed."

Rast is a three-time DTM Champion, winning the competition in 2017, 2019 and 2020

The team assured Papaya fans and followers that they have been working hard behind the scenes in securing their replacement and that the full driver lineup will be released soon.

"The team has been working in the background to secure the best possible driver line-up for Season 10," continued the statement.

"And we are excited to announce the full driver line-up for the 2023/24 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in due course."

