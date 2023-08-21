McLaren boss puts his F1 drivers to SHAME with impressive performance

Sam Cook

Monday 21 August 2023 13:42

Zak Brown has showed off his impressive race craft in Monterey, as he finished fourth in the debut race for the McLaren M8D since its rebuild.

The legendary M8D was a fantastic rally car in its day, winning nine out ten rounds in Can-Am in 1970, allowing Denny Hume to take his second championship.

The car was also the one in which McLaren founder Bruce McLaren tragically lost his life at Goodwood in 1970, losing control of the car at around 170mph.

Fast forward 53 years, and the car has been rebuilt and is being raced in the motorsports reunion series. In its debut race since being rebuilt, current McLaren CEO Zak Brown took the wheel, and narrowly missed out on a podium, coming home in P4.

In a post on Twitter, Brown said, "Mega result at Monterey, thank you United Autosport team - P4 for the McLaren M8D in our debut race since rebuilding this epic car."

"Can’t wait to race it again, you guys are awesome!"

Norris and Piastri one of best pairings on grid

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been mightily impressive this season

Despite Brown's impressive effort, he probably won't have any plans of taking the place of either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri on the Formula 1 grid.

Both are two of the most promising young drivers on the grid, and their performances this season in a below-par McLaren car have been outstanding.

Still, Brown has equalled Piastri's best result of the season. Maybe something to keep hold of when the Australian is trying to get a raise on his contract!

