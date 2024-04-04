McLaren confirms rising British star for debut

McLaren have confirmed the running of a British teenage sensation for the inaugural Misano ePrix.

NEOM McLaren Formula E team have had a mixed start to the 2023/2024 season, with British driver Sam Bird winning the Sao Paulo ePrix, but the team sitting in sixth in the championship after some inconsistent results.

The series heads to Italy for the first ever Misano ePrix later this month in what will be round six of the championship, and an official rookie free practice session will form part of the weekend.

This is where 19-year-old Brit Taylor Barnard will jump into the car, having previously taken part in Formula E at pre-season testing.

Formula E is an all-electric racing series

Sam Bird races for McLaren in Formula E

McLaren confirm driver replacement for debut event

Barnard is the team's reserve and development driver and forms an all-British lineup with main drivers Bird and Jake Hughes.

The 19-year-old is currently racing for PHM Racing in the 2024 Formula 2 championship, alongside his duties in Formula E, and has previously raced in F3 and F4, where he finished runner-up in the 2022 championship.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Gen3 car next week in Misano," Barnard revealed in a statement released by McLaren.

"I’ve enjoyed working with the team so far this year as Reserve and Development Driver, and I’m looking forward to putting this into practice on track.”

Meanwhile, the Formula E outfit's managing director and team principal Ian James said on the young Brit: “I am delighted that Taylor will be representing the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team in the Misano Rookie Free Practice session next week.

"In his current role of Reserve and Development Driver, Taylor is an integral part of the team and has helped us improve our performance on track.

“This session will help him further understand the team and the correlation between his work in our simulator and on track racing, while giving him that all-important experience in Gen3 machinery.”

